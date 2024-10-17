Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Protests Erupt in Punjab Colleges

Protests over an alleged on-campus rape in a Lahore college have triggered violence across Punjab, with 250 students arrested in Rawalpindi. Authorities blame social media misinformation for escalating tensions. Cases against hundreds of students have been lodged, and the police vow to manage the unrest.

Updated: 17-10-2024 18:58 IST
At least 250 students were arrested on Thursday in Rawalpindi following violent protests against an alleged rape at a Lahore college. The outrage, initially sparked by social media reports, has now spread across several cities in Punjab, Pakistan.

Authorities claim the suspect is in custody, denying the allegations. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of disseminating fake news on social media, asserting no such incident occurred.

Protests overtook major cities, with students in Jehlum, Faisalabad, and Gujrat demanding justice. In Rawalpindi, tensions escalated as rioters vandalized college property, prompting police to deploy tear gas. The unrest has resulted in casualties, with a security guard dead and several students critically injured.

