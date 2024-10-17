Campus Chaos: Protests Erupt in Punjab Colleges
Protests over an alleged on-campus rape in a Lahore college have triggered violence across Punjab, with 250 students arrested in Rawalpindi. Authorities blame social media misinformation for escalating tensions. Cases against hundreds of students have been lodged, and the police vow to manage the unrest.
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least 250 students were arrested on Thursday in Rawalpindi following violent protests against an alleged rape at a Lahore college. The outrage, initially sparked by social media reports, has now spread across several cities in Punjab, Pakistan.
Authorities claim the suspect is in custody, denying the allegations. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of disseminating fake news on social media, asserting no such incident occurred.
Protests overtook major cities, with students in Jehlum, Faisalabad, and Gujrat demanding justice. In Rawalpindi, tensions escalated as rioters vandalized college property, prompting police to deploy tear gas. The unrest has resulted in casualties, with a security guard dead and several students critically injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protests
- Punjab
- colleges
- students
- Rawalpindi
- arrests
- violence
- Lahore
- rape
- social media
ALSO READ
Horrifying Act of Violence: Burglars Allegedly Gang-Rape Woman While Looting Flat
ACB Arrests Woman Sarpanch for Bribery in Maharashtra
High-Profile Arrests Rock Benin Over Alleged Coup Plot
Arrests Made in Badlapur Assault Case Amid Legal and Political Controversy
Seattle Honors Gandhi: Bust Unveiling Celebrates Peace and Non-Violence