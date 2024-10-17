Viral Video Debunked: Old Incident Misleadingly Shared
A viral video showing youths being publicly flogged by police in Gujarat's Kheda district is misleading. The incident actually occurred in October 2022 during a Garba event, where police detained and punished individuals for alleged stone-pelting. The video resurfaced, spreading the outdated claim.
A widely circulated video showing police flogging youths publicly in Gujarat's Kheda district has sparked controversy on social media, with users claiming it depicts a recent event. However, investigations reveal that the footage dates back to October 2022, when several individuals were detained for stone-pelting at a Garba event.
According to reports, the police's public punishment followed an incident in Udhela village, where stones were allegedly thrown at women during a Garba dance near a mosque, resulting in injuries. Nine people were initially detained, and further investigations identified several more suspects involved in the incident.
The viral video's resurgence has led to renewed discussions, with fact-checkers stressing that the footage reflects an outdated event while the legal proceedings against involved policemen continue, including a Supreme Court appeal against their detention ordered by the Gujarat High Court.
