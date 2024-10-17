Dalit Uproar: Demanding Justice against Police Misconduct
Dalit organizations have threatened to campaign against the BJP in Maharashtra elections unless Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian apologizes for alleged misconduct towards Dalit leader and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani. The controversy arose after an altercation between Mevani and Pandian concerning anti-Dalit behavior.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Dalit outfits have issued a stern warning to the BJP ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. They demand an apology from Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian for alleged misconduct with Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.
According to Subodh Kumud of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, the incident demonstrates the state government's insensitivity towards the Dalit community.
Leaders from various Scheduled Caste groups plan on meeting Gujarat's Chief Minister to seek swift action against Pandian.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance Advances Seat-Sharing Talks for Maharashtra Elections
Atletico Madrid Stadium Sanctioned for Fan Misconduct
Marathi Gets Classical Language Status Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Calls for DHS Watchdog Resignation amidst Misconduct Allegations
Political Shifts: Harshvardhan Patil's Move Ahead of Maharashtra Elections