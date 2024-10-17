Left Menu

Dalit Uproar: Demanding Justice against Police Misconduct

Dalit organizations have threatened to campaign against the BJP in Maharashtra elections unless Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian apologizes for alleged misconduct towards Dalit leader and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani. The controversy arose after an altercation between Mevani and Pandian concerning anti-Dalit behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:38 IST
Dalit Uproar: Demanding Justice against Police Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dalit outfits have issued a stern warning to the BJP ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. They demand an apology from Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian for alleged misconduct with Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.

According to Subodh Kumud of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, the incident demonstrates the state government's insensitivity towards the Dalit community.

Leaders from various Scheduled Caste groups plan on meeting Gujarat's Chief Minister to seek swift action against Pandian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024