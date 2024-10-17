Dalit Uproar: Demanding Justice against Police Misconduct

Dalit outfits have issued a stern warning to the BJP ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. They demand an apology from Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian for alleged misconduct with Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.

According to Subodh Kumud of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, the incident demonstrates the state government's insensitivity towards the Dalit community.

Leaders from various Scheduled Caste groups plan on meeting Gujarat's Chief Minister to seek swift action against Pandian.

(With inputs from agencies.)