Rebuilding Hope in Kishtwar: Relief Efforts for Fire-Hit Village

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits Kishtwar district's Mulwarwan village, devastated by fire, pledging enhanced relief. The administration is seeking aid from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and considering Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana support to rebuild homes. Abdullah emphasizes rehabilitation without political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:40 IST
Rebuilding Hope in Kishtwar: Relief Efforts for Fire-Hit Village
On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Kishtwar district's Mulwarwan village, where a catastrophic fire recently destroyed dozens of homes, displacing over 100 families. Abdullah vowed to increase relief efforts for the affected families.

The massive blaze left the village, known for its dense population, grappling with homelessness just before the onset of winter. As snow threatens to isolate the area for months, the severity of the damage has prompted urgent response from the administration.

Abdullah assured victims of expanded aid, with attempts underway to secure relief from the Prime Minister's Fund. Plans are also being considered to utilize the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to help reconstruct homes, including essential amenities.

