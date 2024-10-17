Rebuilding Hope in Kishtwar: Relief Efforts for Fire-Hit Village

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Kishtwar district's Mulwarwan village, where a catastrophic fire recently destroyed dozens of homes, displacing over 100 families. Abdullah vowed to increase relief efforts for the affected families.

The massive blaze left the village, known for its dense population, grappling with homelessness just before the onset of winter. As snow threatens to isolate the area for months, the severity of the damage has prompted urgent response from the administration.

Abdullah assured victims of expanded aid, with attempts underway to secure relief from the Prime Minister's Fund. Plans are also being considered to utilize the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to help reconstruct homes, including essential amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)