Left Menu

eShram Portal 2.0: Empowering Unorganised Workers

The eShram portal's second iteration will be launched with enhanced features, including eligibility criteria for welfare schemes. It offers a registration platform for unorganised workers, providing a comprehensive database and a Universal Account Number. Over 30 crore workers are already registered, benefiting from the expanded functionalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:47 IST
eShram Portal 2.0: Empowering Unorganised Workers
  • Country:
  • India

The eShram portal is set to unveil its second version next Monday, boasting new features like eligibility criteria for welfare schemes, according to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The portal aims to broaden its registration capabilities, allowing job aggregators to enroll workers, as part of its initiative to maintain an extensive national database for unorganised sector workers.

Since its inception on August 26, 2021, the portal has accumulated over 30 crore unorganised worker registrations, providing them with Universal Account Numbers and access to various welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024