eShram Portal 2.0: Empowering Unorganised Workers

The eShram portal is set to unveil its second version next Monday, boasting new features like eligibility criteria for welfare schemes, according to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The portal aims to broaden its registration capabilities, allowing job aggregators to enroll workers, as part of its initiative to maintain an extensive national database for unorganised sector workers.

Since its inception on August 26, 2021, the portal has accumulated over 30 crore unorganised worker registrations, providing them with Universal Account Numbers and access to various welfare schemes.

