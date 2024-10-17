eShram Portal 2.0: Empowering Unorganised Workers
The eShram portal's second iteration will be launched with enhanced features, including eligibility criteria for welfare schemes. It offers a registration platform for unorganised workers, providing a comprehensive database and a Universal Account Number. Over 30 crore workers are already registered, benefiting from the expanded functionalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The eShram portal is set to unveil its second version next Monday, boasting new features like eligibility criteria for welfare schemes, according to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The portal aims to broaden its registration capabilities, allowing job aggregators to enroll workers, as part of its initiative to maintain an extensive national database for unorganised sector workers.
Since its inception on August 26, 2021, the portal has accumulated over 30 crore unorganised worker registrations, providing them with Universal Account Numbers and access to various welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Welfare schemes of JMM-led coalition govt in Jharkhand means of corruption: PM Modi in Hazaribag.
Cabinet approves supply of fortified rice under welfare schemes till Dec 2028 at cost of Rs 17,082 cr: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
BJP's Triumph in Haryana: A Testament to Welfare Schemes
Maharashtra's Welfare Schemes: A Balancing Act