Teen Arrested in Uttar Pradesh for Child Pornography Network Bust

A 17-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh was apprehended for selling over 4,000 child pornography videos online. He earned a commission on each sale via Telegram, with a supplier named 'Raj'. The case was uncovered by a volunteer tip-off, leading to police action and ongoing investigations into the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh Police detained a 17-year-old in Gorakhpur on Thursday for allegedly selling over 4,000 child pornography videos online. The teenager reportedly received a 30% commission on every sale, acquiring the explicit content via Telegram from a supplier identified as 'Raj', according to police sources.

The incident surfaced when the cyber police department was alerted by a volunteer group. Responding promptly, law enforcement officials launched an investigation, seizing the boy's mobile phone upon his arrest. During questioning, the suspect confessed to using Nekogram and Telegram apps to circulate the videos, revealed Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

Grover disclosed that some videos were priced as high as Rs 20,000, with the accused pocketing a considerable sum before forwarding the remainder to 'Raj'. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections, and efforts are underway to trace other suspects linked to the child pornography distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

