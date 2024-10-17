Tensions Rise Between AIADMK and DMK Over Flood Mitigation Efforts
The AIADMK criticizes the DMK government's flood mitigation efforts in Tamil Nadu, prompting responses from CM M K Stalin. The AIADMK demands transparency on the Thiruppugazh Committee's recommendations, while Stalin accuses them of politicizing the issue.
After the rain subsided in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK launched an attack on the DMK government's flood control measures. Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the opposition of politicizing the situation, asserting the state's readiness to handle any level of rainfall efficiently.
AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, demanded details of actions based on the Thiruppugazh Committee's flood prevention suggestions. Despite his request for a white paper, he claims no comprehensive report has been disclosed yet.
Responding to criticisms, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi remarked that the government's efforts to clear waterlogged areas serve as a sufficient 'white paper.' CM Stalin noted that the state's flood mitigation strategies have earned public satisfaction, dismissing opposition claims as politically motivated distractions.
