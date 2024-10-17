Love, Desperation, and Flames: A Woman's Battle for Marriage

A dramatic incident unfolded in Sarai as a 30-year-old woman, identified as Nazia, set herself ablaze just 150 feet from the local police outpost. Her act, driven by despair over her unfulfilled wish to marry her partner Gul Azeem, prompted immediate intervention.

Constables Kapil Sandhu and Abhimanyu, who attempted to save Nazia, suffered burns. According to Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi, Nazia had earlier filed a complaint about her troubled relationship, which had persisted for two years.

The man in question, Gul Azeem, was reportedly working in Punjab during the incident. Local authorities, including SHO Anuj Kumar Tomar, have registered an FIR against Azeem under section 69. Investigations continue as Nazia recovers in the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)