National Anthem Controversy: MLA Accused of Disrespect
A National Conference MLA is under investigation for allegedly not standing during the national anthem at a swearing-in ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir. The MLA claimed a medical condition prevented him from standing for long. Police are examining electronic evidence to determine further legal action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:30 IST
A National Conference MLA is facing scrutiny after allegations surfaced that he remained seated during the national anthem at a swearing-in ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Srinagar Police has initiated a preliminary inquiry, confirming the incident was under investigation without naming the individual involved.
The MLA, identified as Sonawari's Hilal Akbar Lone, cited a medical condition as the reason for his inability to stand for an extended period, questioning why he would disrespect the anthem after taking an oath under the Indian Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
