CBI Nabs Corporate Officer in Pune Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Ajay Pawar, an assistant registrar of companies and inspector based in Pune, for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a company, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Ajay Pawar, a 2016 batch officer of the Indian Corporate Law Service, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from directors of a Mumbai-based company to settle an ongoing issue. Officials mentioned that Pawar had threatened the company with hefty penalties and prosecution if the bribe was not paid.

The company's owner approached the CBI after negotiating the bribe amount down to Rs 5 lakh. Following repeated demands, the company initially paid Rs 3 lakh on October 7, 2024. The CBI then set up a trap, catching Pawar red-handed while accepting the remainder of the bribe in his Pune office.

(With inputs from agencies.)