Left Menu

CBI Nabs Corporate Officer in Pune Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested Ajay Pawar, an assistant registrar of companies, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a company in Pune. The officer initially demanded Rs 30 lakh but reduced it during negotiations. This led to his arrest after being caught accepting the bribe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:32 IST
CBI Nabs Corporate Officer in Pune Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Ajay Pawar, an assistant registrar of companies and inspector based in Pune, for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a company, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Ajay Pawar, a 2016 batch officer of the Indian Corporate Law Service, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from directors of a Mumbai-based company to settle an ongoing issue. Officials mentioned that Pawar had threatened the company with hefty penalties and prosecution if the bribe was not paid.

The company's owner approached the CBI after negotiating the bribe amount down to Rs 5 lakh. Following repeated demands, the company initially paid Rs 3 lakh on October 7, 2024. The CBI then set up a trap, catching Pawar red-handed while accepting the remainder of the bribe in his Pune office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024