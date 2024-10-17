Legal Battle in Tamil Nadu: Defamation Case Against Speaker Appavu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has approached the Madras High Court, seeking to dismiss a defamation complaint against him. The complaint, brought by AIADMK advocate Babu Murugavel, alleges that Appavu defamed the party by claiming 40 MLAs were prepared to defect to DMK after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death.

On Thursday, Justice G Jayachandran, overseeing the matter, issued a notice to Murugavel and adjourned the case to October 22 for further proceedings. Appavu contends that the complaint is politically motivated and lacks necessary authorization from AIADMK's leadership.

The Speaker argues that complaints of defamation against a political party should be filed by its leaders, asserting that Murugavel has no such authority, thus making the accusations baseless. Appavu seeks the court's intervention to quash the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)