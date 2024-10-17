Left Menu

Legal Battle in Tamil Nadu: Defamation Case Against Speaker Appavu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu seeks to quash a defamation complaint filed by AIADMK's Babu Murugavel. The complaint accuses Appavu of defaming AIADMK by alleging MLAs planned to switch parties post-Jayalalithaa's death. Appavu argues the complaint lacks authorization and is politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:28 IST
Legal Battle in Tamil Nadu: Defamation Case Against Speaker Appavu
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has approached the Madras High Court, seeking to dismiss a defamation complaint against him. The complaint, brought by AIADMK advocate Babu Murugavel, alleges that Appavu defamed the party by claiming 40 MLAs were prepared to defect to DMK after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death.

On Thursday, Justice G Jayachandran, overseeing the matter, issued a notice to Murugavel and adjourned the case to October 22 for further proceedings. Appavu contends that the complaint is politically motivated and lacks necessary authorization from AIADMK's leadership.

The Speaker argues that complaints of defamation against a political party should be filed by its leaders, asserting that Murugavel has no such authority, thus making the accusations baseless. Appavu seeks the court's intervention to quash the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024