Legal Battle in Tamil Nadu: Defamation Case Against Speaker Appavu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu seeks to quash a defamation complaint filed by AIADMK's Babu Murugavel. The complaint accuses Appavu of defaming AIADMK by alleging MLAs planned to switch parties post-Jayalalithaa's death. Appavu argues the complaint lacks authorization and is politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has approached the Madras High Court, seeking to dismiss a defamation complaint against him. The complaint, brought by AIADMK advocate Babu Murugavel, alleges that Appavu defamed the party by claiming 40 MLAs were prepared to defect to DMK after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death.
On Thursday, Justice G Jayachandran, overseeing the matter, issued a notice to Murugavel and adjourned the case to October 22 for further proceedings. Appavu contends that the complaint is politically motivated and lacks necessary authorization from AIADMK's leadership.
The Speaker argues that complaints of defamation against a political party should be filed by its leaders, asserting that Murugavel has no such authority, thus making the accusations baseless. Appavu seeks the court's intervention to quash the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Chennai Air Show: DMK Government Under Fire
AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Over Unmet NEET Promises
AIADMK Stages Fast, Criticizes DMK Over Marina Tragedy
AIADMK Leader Thalavai Sundaram Temporarily Relieved from Party Posts
Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Handling of Flood Mitigation