Sanctions Shake-Up: U.S. Targets Chinese and Russian Firms Over Drone Support

The United States has intensified pressure on China and Russia by slapping sanctions on companies involved in manufacturing and distributing drones supporting the Ukraine war effort. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department targeted Chinese firm Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd, involved in making engines for Russia's Garpiya series drones.

The sanctions also extend to Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd in China and a Russian affiliate, linked to the shipment of these drones, which have reportedly been used against both military and civilian targets in Ukraine, causing extensive damage and casualties.

This move represents the first U.S. sanctions imposed directly on Chinese entities that are creating complete weapons systems with Russian partners, underscoring the complexity of global alliances as President Biden pushes for unified strategies with European allies during his visit to Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)