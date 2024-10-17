Left Menu

UK Joins European Long-Range Missile Program Amid Rising Tensions

Britain has committed to a European initiative to develop long-range missiles alongside France, Germany, and others. This decision addresses military inventory gaps highlighted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The new ground-based missile aims for a 1,000 to 2,000 km range, enhancing NATO's defense strategy.

Britain has officially joined a European initiative to develop long-range missile technology, as announced by Defence Secretary John Healey. The project aims to address deficiencies in military inventories, a concern highlighted by Russia's war on Ukraine. The UK, along with Germany, France, Poland, and other nations, aims to bolster its military capabilities through this collaboration.

The specifics of the missile, including its range, have yet to be disclosed. However, Healey emphasized that it would provide significantly greater range capabilities compared to current inventories. This initiative falls under NATO's broader strategy to strengthen its deterrence and ensure the protection of Europe, according to officials attending a NATO summit in Brussels.

In July, several NATO members, including France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, had agreed to pursue a missile system with a range exceeding 500 km. Military sources report that a ground-based cruise missile with a 1,000 to 2,000 km range is the target to satisfy NATO requirements. Meanwhile, U.S. missiles, such as the SM-6 and Tomahawks, will be stationed temporarily in Germany starting 2026, pending the completion of Europe's missile project.

