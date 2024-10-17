Taxi Heist in Odisha: Driver Arrested for Jewel Loot

An Odisha taxi driver, Prakash Chandra Barala, has been apprehended for allegedly robbing jewelry and cash from a couple from Bengaluru. The incident took place in Jajpur district.

The victims, Tushar Priyadarshi and his wife, hired the taxi after arriving in Bhubaneswar and were en route to Joda. After stopping for dinner near Panikoili on NH-16, they discovered their valuables were missing.

When confronted, the driver fled but was later caught by police, who have since registered a case and seized his vehicle, according to Inspector Ranjan Kumar Pradhan of Panikoili police.

(With inputs from agencies.)