Taxi Heist in Odisha: Driver Arrested for Jewel Loot
A taxi driver in Odisha's Jajpur district was arrested for allegedly looting jewelry and cash from a Bengaluru couple. The incident occurred after the couple's dinner stop, when valuables went missing. The driver fled with their luggage but was later apprehended and his vehicle seized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:00 IST
An Odisha taxi driver, Prakash Chandra Barala, has been apprehended for allegedly robbing jewelry and cash from a couple from Bengaluru. The incident took place in Jajpur district.
The victims, Tushar Priyadarshi and his wife, hired the taxi after arriving in Bhubaneswar and were en route to Joda. After stopping for dinner near Panikoili on NH-16, they discovered their valuables were missing.
When confronted, the driver fled but was later caught by police, who have since registered a case and seized his vehicle, according to Inspector Ranjan Kumar Pradhan of Panikoili police.
