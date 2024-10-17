Gurugram Police Foil Gang's Extortion Plot
Six members of a gang were arrested in Gurugram for planning a kidnapping and robbery after a failed extortion attempt on an Earth movers company. The gang, associated with the deceased Ashok Rathi gang, aimed to establish dominance but were apprehended by police, who recovered firearms and ammunition.
In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police arrested six gang members who allegedly plotted a kidnapping and robbery following a failed extortion attempt on an Earth movers company.
The arrested individuals, linked to notorious gangs led by Dheeraj Nakhdaula and Samudra Deshwal alias Rathi, sought to assert their dominance in the region, according to police sources.
Officers recovered firearms and ammunition during the operation, marking a major breakthrough in curbing gang-related activities in the area.
