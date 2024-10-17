Gurugram Police Foil Gang's Extortion Plot

In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police arrested six gang members who allegedly plotted a kidnapping and robbery following a failed extortion attempt on an Earth movers company.

The arrested individuals, linked to notorious gangs led by Dheeraj Nakhdaula and Samudra Deshwal alias Rathi, sought to assert their dominance in the region, according to police sources.

Officers recovered firearms and ammunition during the operation, marking a major breakthrough in curbing gang-related activities in the area.

