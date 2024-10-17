Left Menu

Mumbai Police Makes Landmark Arrest Under New Drug Act

Mumbai police have detained Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Israel Shaikh, known as Musa, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. This marks the first instance of such action being taken at a police station level, highlighting a significant development in drug enforcement strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:42 IST
Mumbai police have marked a historic move by detaining Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Israel Shaikh, alias Musa, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (PITNDPS Act). This unprecedented action comes as part of intensified efforts against drug smuggling in the region.

Musa, with a track record of seven drug smuggling and distribution cases at the RCF police station, was sent to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar central jail following the approval of his detention proposal by the state home department. This initiative underscores the proactive measures being undertaken at the police station level for the first time in the country.

The proposal, initially submitted by the RCF police station, was forwarded by the Mumbai police commissioner to a screening committee. The home department subsequently approved the proposal, leading to Musa's custody. This case could set a precedent for future enforcement under the PITNDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

