Bolstering Border Security: Senior Police Officers Visit Jammu's Rajouri District

A senior police team led by Jammu ADGP Anand Jain visited Rajouri district to boost border security. The visit, joined by Rajouri-Poonch DIG Tejinder Singh and SSP Randeep Kumar, aimed to fortify security measures and assess preparedness amidst ongoing anti-terror efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:30 IST
In a concentrated effort to enhance security measures in Jammu and Kashmir's volatile border district of Rajouri, senior police officials conducted a crucial visit on Thursday. The initiative was led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, with key participation from Rajouri-Poonch Range DIG Tejinder Singh and Rajouri's SSP Randeep Kumar.

The visit included a series of pivotal engagements, underscoring the significant steps being taken to bolster the security framework in the region. A police spokesman highlighted the focus on preparedness in light of the current security challenges, particularly referencing ongoing anti-terror operations.

During the visit, ADGP Anand Jain conducted a crucial meeting with all Deputy Superintendents of Police (Operations) in the district to evaluate the existing security scenario. The meeting focused on strategizing for increased vigilance, and Jain's inspection of the Police Station Kalakote emphasized a thorough review of operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

