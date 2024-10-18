Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Ceasefire Following Hamas Leader's Death

The United States is advancing a ceasefire proposal and the release of hostages after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death. Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, stated the opportunity arose with Sinwar's absence, as he previously refused negotiations, halting efforts to end the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is set to advance a proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, as announced by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday.

During a routine press briefing, Miller highlighted that Washington perceives an opportunity to bring the conflict to a halt with Sinwar no longer in the equation.

"In recent weeks, negotiations to end the war stalled as Sinwar consistently declined to engage," Miller remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

