U.S. Pushes Ceasefire Following Hamas Leader's Death

The United States is set to advance a proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, as announced by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday.

During a routine press briefing, Miller highlighted that Washington perceives an opportunity to bring the conflict to a halt with Sinwar no longer in the equation.

"In recent weeks, negotiations to end the war stalled as Sinwar consistently declined to engage," Miller remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)