Romania Scrambles Fighter Jets After Drone Breach

Romania deployed fighter jets to intercept a drone that breached its airspace in Constanta. This incident, along with others involving Russian drones, has raised concerns about escalation, prompting NATO's eastern flank defence ministers to seek a coordinated response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania quickly responded by sending four fighter jets into the sky after a small drone breached its airspace in Constanta, according to the defense ministry. The European Union and NATO member has repeatedly found Russian drone debris on its land as Moscow targets Ukrainian ports.

The ministry reported the breach at approximately 1600 GMT when radar detected the drone crossing into Romanian territory over the Black Sea. In response, Romania dispatched two F-16s and two Spanish F-18s conducting air policing duties; however, the pilots did not spot the drone.

Residents in Constanta county were advised to seek shelter, and a search for a crash site was scheduled for Friday. Earlier breaches in September prompted NATO allies on the eastern flank to demand a coordinated defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

