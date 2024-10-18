Youth-Led Climate Lawsuit Granted New Hearing in Ontario
Ontario's Court of Appeal has ordered a new hearing for a youth-led climate lawsuit, challenging the province's emissions targets. The case argues that Ontario's climate plan violates young people's rights under Canada's Charter. This marks a significant step in climate-related human rights litigation in Canada.
The Ontario Court of Appeal has called for a new hearing in a youth-led lawsuit, challenging the province's climate plan. The plaintiffs argue that the current emission targets violate their Charters rights, stating the plan does not ensure their right to life and security.
Filed by seven young people aged between 17 to 29, this case represents the first of its kind in Canada regarding human rights violations due to climate inaction. The lawsuit argues that Ontario's greenhouse gas reduction targets are insufficient to safeguard the future of younger generations.
The appellate court's ruling overturned a previous decision, which had argued that the case fell outside the scope of the Canadian Charter. Legal counsel Fraser Thomson from Ecojustice views this development as a strategic victory, although the outcome remains pending. Constitutional expert Emmett Macfarlane described the court's decision as 'confused', noting the complexity around interpreting positive and negative rights under the Charter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Safe Return: Manipur Youths Freed After Hostage Ordeal
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC transfers habeas corpus petition filed by father of two women in Madras HC to apex court.
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.
Supreme Court Steps In: Relief for Isha Foundation Amid Captivity Allegations
Supreme Court Criticizes CAQM's Ineffectiveness on Stubble Burning