Left Menu

Youth-Led Climate Lawsuit Granted New Hearing in Ontario

Ontario's Court of Appeal has ordered a new hearing for a youth-led climate lawsuit, challenging the province's emissions targets. The case argues that Ontario's climate plan violates young people's rights under Canada's Charter. This marks a significant step in climate-related human rights litigation in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:48 IST
Youth-Led Climate Lawsuit Granted New Hearing in Ontario
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ontario Court of Appeal has called for a new hearing in a youth-led lawsuit, challenging the province's climate plan. The plaintiffs argue that the current emission targets violate their Charters rights, stating the plan does not ensure their right to life and security.

Filed by seven young people aged between 17 to 29, this case represents the first of its kind in Canada regarding human rights violations due to climate inaction. The lawsuit argues that Ontario's greenhouse gas reduction targets are insufficient to safeguard the future of younger generations.

The appellate court's ruling overturned a previous decision, which had argued that the case fell outside the scope of the Canadian Charter. Legal counsel Fraser Thomson from Ecojustice views this development as a strategic victory, although the outcome remains pending. Constitutional expert Emmett Macfarlane described the court's decision as 'confused', noting the complexity around interpreting positive and negative rights under the Charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024