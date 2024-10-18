Family Betrayal: The Shocking Murder Case in Palghar

A 21-year-old woman's murder case in Maharashtra's Palghar district has seen the arrest of her husband and his brother, previously attempting to mask the crime as a health-related death.

Ismail Choudhary, a Vasai resident, allegedly engaged in a dispute with his wife, Khurshida Khatun, over fidelity allegations, which led to the tragic strangling incident. His efforts to conceal the crime involved creating false documentation of her death as due to an ailment, convincing even her brother in Pune of this narrative.

After Khurshida's family raised suspicions, Naigaon police conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Choudhary and his brother on charges of murder and evidence tampering, according to officials.

