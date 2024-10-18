Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Airtight Hearing in Liquor Scam Case

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall's bail plea until October 25. Dhall, arrested in a corruption case tied to Delhi's excise policy scam, challenges a high court verdict denying bail. The CBI and ED implicated him in a structured bribery network.

Updated: 18-10-2024 12:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bench overseen by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan postponed the matter at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which sought additional time to respond. This follows a notice issued by the Supreme Court on September 17, asking the CBI for its stance on Dhall's appeal.

A bench overseen by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan postponed the matter at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which sought additional time to respond. This follows a notice issued by the Supreme Court on September 17, asking the CBI for its stance on Dhall's appeal.

Dhall was arrested in April last year and is accused in multiple cases regarding the alleged scam being investigated by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agencies claim he played a pivotal role in crafting the liquor policy, facilitating kickbacks to the AAP, and managing reimbursements through the 'South Group'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

