Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Shahdara

A devastating fire in Shahdara early Friday resulted in the deaths of a mother and son, with four others injured. Firefighters responded after significant delay due to access issues, and while the fire's cause is suspected to be a short circuit, investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:19 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Shahdara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in a Shahdara residence early Friday, claiming the lives of a 16-year-old boy and his mother. Four other family members sustained injuries in the incident, as confirmed by officials.

Delhi Fire Service officials reported receiving an emergency call at 5:25 am, deploying six fire tenders to the scene. The blaze engulfed the third and fourth floors of the Bholanath Nagar building, taking two hours to contain.

Authorities recovered the charred bodies of 42-year-old Shilpi Gupta and her son Pranav. Injured survivors, including the boy's grandfather and father, are receiving treatment. Community members expressed frustration over delayed fire rescue response, allegedly due to parked vehicles obstructing access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024