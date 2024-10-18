Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Shahdara
A devastating fire in Shahdara early Friday resulted in the deaths of a mother and son, with four others injured. Firefighters responded after significant delay due to access issues, and while the fire's cause is suspected to be a short circuit, investigations are ongoing.
A devastating fire erupted in a Shahdara residence early Friday, claiming the lives of a 16-year-old boy and his mother. Four other family members sustained injuries in the incident, as confirmed by officials.
Delhi Fire Service officials reported receiving an emergency call at 5:25 am, deploying six fire tenders to the scene. The blaze engulfed the third and fourth floors of the Bholanath Nagar building, taking two hours to contain.
Authorities recovered the charred bodies of 42-year-old Shilpi Gupta and her son Pranav. Injured survivors, including the boy's grandfather and father, are receiving treatment. Community members expressed frustration over delayed fire rescue response, allegedly due to parked vehicles obstructing access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
