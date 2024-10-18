Uttarakhand Leads with Uniform Civil Code Revolution

A significant legal development unfolded in Uttarakhand as the state government received the final draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) from a specialized committee.

The nine-member committee, headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh, handed the document to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, signaling a pivotal step towards implementing the UCC. This draft marks Uttarakhand's progressive step as it stands on the brink of historical enforcement of this code.

With the draft ready, the government will scrutinize it before presenting it to the state cabinet for final approval. If sanctioned, Uttarakhand will become the first state in Independent India to adopt the UCC, following its separation from Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)