Coast Guard Officer in Road Rage Incident Sparks Investigation

On Friday, police detained two youths over a road rage incident involving an Indian Coast Guard officer and his wife near Kalinga Stadium.

Police Commissioner S D Singh confirmed that the youths were detained based on a filed FIR, with the investigation currently underway. The incident unfolded on Thursday night when Coast Guard DIG Satya Ranjan Das and his wife faced trouble while travelling in their car. Allegedly intoxicated, the youths obstructed the officer's vehicle at a traffic post and misbehaved when asked to move aside, according to the police.

Sources state the pillion rider attempted to open the DIG's car door. The traffic police quickly took control of the situation, detaining the youths. Following the incident, DIG Das filed a complaint with Nayapalli police, emphasizing the necessity of his action as a responsible citizen. He praised police for their swift response. This recent event follows a similar road rage incident involving an army officer and his fiancé on September 15, which ended with complaints of harassment by police officers.

