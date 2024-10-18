Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Nabbed After Dramatic Police Encounter

A criminal involved in over a dozen cases, Shailu alias Shailendra Chauhan from Mainpuri, was arrested following an encounter. He sustained leg injuries and is now hospitalized. The joint operation by local police and the Special Operation Group resulted in capturing Chauhan, who faces 18 charges including kidnapping and theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies arrested a notorious criminal wanted in over 18 cases during a late-night operation. The individual was identified as Shailu, also known as Shailendra Chauhan, 35, hailing from Mainpuri district.

This high-stakes operation was a collaborative effort between local police and the Special Operation Group, who managed to apprehend Chauhan despite an intense encounter. The suspect, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, sustained bullet injuries to his legs and is currently receiving medical treatment at Farah's community health centre.

The operation unfolded when Chauhan was traveling from Mainpuri to Bharatpur. He faces numerous charges, ranging from kidnapping and theft to violations under the Gangster Act, highlighting the severity of his criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

