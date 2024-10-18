Mysuru Development Controversy: ED Investigates Siddaramaiah in MUDA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday initiated searches across multiple locations in connection with a money laundering case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The case prominently names Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, some family members, and others, officials revealed.

The federal investigation agency, backed by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) escort, conducted raids at the MUDA office and other places in Mysuru. However, sources clarified that no premises of the CM or his family were targeted in these searches.

The ED aims to scrutinize MUDA documents to gather crucial evidence, following a Lokayukta FIR that led to the booking of Siddaramaiah and others. The inquiry centers on illegal site allotments involving Siddaramaiah's wife, which have sparked significant political uproar.

