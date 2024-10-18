Left Menu

TAFE Secures Interim Injunction in Massey Ferguson Trademark Dispute

Farm equipment manufacturer TAFE has obtained an interim injunction from the Madras High Court favoring its ownership claim of the Massey Ferguson brand in India against AGCO Corporation. The litigation seeks the court's declaration of TAFE's exclusive rights over Massey Ferguson trademarks within the Indian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:58 IST
The Madras High Court has provisionally ruled in favor of farm equipment maker TAFE, granting an interim injunction in a trademark ownership dispute with AGCO Corporation over the Massey Ferguson brand.

TAFE filed a civil suit contesting AGCO's claim to the Massey Ferguson trademarks, seeking legal recognition of its exclusive ownership in India. The court issued an ad-interim order supporting TAFE's position as the sole proprietor of the brand, restraining AGCO from any actions conflicting with these rights.

Previously, TAFE initiated contempt proceedings against AGCO following the abrupt termination of various agreements, encompassing brand licence and distributor arrangements across several Asian countries.

