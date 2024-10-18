Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: A Tale of Suspicion and Desperation

In an alleged crime fueled by suspicion, an Andhra Pradesh labourer, Pulusu Golla, reportedly killed his wife, Lakshmi Golla, and a man, Ganesh Kumar, before committing suicide at a construction site in Konanakunte, Bengaluru.

Updated: 18-10-2024 15:19 IST
In a tragic incident in Konanakunte, Bengaluru, a labourer from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Pulusu Golla, allegedly took the drastic step of killing his wife and another man before taking his own life.

Police sources on Friday revealed that Pulusu Golla suspected his 33-year-old wife, Lakshmi Golla, of infidelity, leading to the horrific incident involving her and 20-year-old Ganesh Kumar on Thursday.

The accused, who was 35, reportedly used a log to commit the murders and subsequently hanged himself. All three individuals were construction workers originally from Andhra Pradesh, police sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

