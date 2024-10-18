Tragedy Strikes: A Tale of Suspicion and Desperation

In a tragic incident in Konanakunte, Bengaluru, a labourer from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Pulusu Golla, allegedly took the drastic step of killing his wife and another man before taking his own life.

Police sources on Friday revealed that Pulusu Golla suspected his 33-year-old wife, Lakshmi Golla, of infidelity, leading to the horrific incident involving her and 20-year-old Ganesh Kumar on Thursday.

The accused, who was 35, reportedly used a log to commit the murders and subsequently hanged himself. All three individuals were construction workers originally from Andhra Pradesh, police sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)