Political Storm in Karnataka: ED Raids Over Alleged MUDA Scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) initiated a series of raids in Karnataka, targeting locations tied to an alleged MUDA site allotment scam implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family. The raids have fueled a political firestorm, as opposition parties BJP and JD(S) demand transparency and legal action.

Opposition leaders criticized the Congress for questioning the ED's involvement, emphasizing the critical need for a probe untainted by governmental influence. Allegations center around illegalities in site allotment, notably involving Siddaramaiah's wife and associates, which the Mysuru Lokayukta police initially recorded.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy highlighted concerns over the fairness of the Lokayukta-led probe, with skepticism about its impartiality. Calls for resignation and further investigation, including demands for Siddaramaiah's arrest, resonate as political tensions escalate over what is termed a significant scam.

