Political Storm in Karnataka: ED Raids Over Alleged MUDA Scam
The Directorate of Enforcement has conducted raids in Karnataka related to a money laundering case involving the alleged illegal allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The case implicates Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family, sparking political controversy between ruling and opposition parties.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) initiated a series of raids in Karnataka, targeting locations tied to an alleged MUDA site allotment scam implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family. The raids have fueled a political firestorm, as opposition parties BJP and JD(S) demand transparency and legal action.
Opposition leaders criticized the Congress for questioning the ED's involvement, emphasizing the critical need for a probe untainted by governmental influence. Allegations center around illegalities in site allotment, notably involving Siddaramaiah's wife and associates, which the Mysuru Lokayukta police initially recorded.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy highlighted concerns over the fairness of the Lokayukta-led probe, with skepticism about its impartiality. Calls for resignation and further investigation, including demands for Siddaramaiah's arrest, resonate as political tensions escalate over what is termed a significant scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
