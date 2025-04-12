BJP's Masterclass: Connecting Through Cadre Commitment

BJP President and Union Health Minister J P Nadda stressed the importance of connecting with the public during a three-day training program for party MLAs and MPs in Odisha. The initiative aims to strengthen ties with various community sections by encouraging lawmakers to integrate more deeply into grassroots activities.

The closed-door session focused on the responsibilities of BJP members in upholding the party's principles and expanding its reach in both urban and rural areas. Nadda emphasized that shedding ego and working collaboratively were crucial for true party service.

The training covered strategic topics like governance, ideological commitments, and electoral promises. The program's objective is to prepare BJP representatives to effectively communicate the central and state governments' achievements to the populace, helping the party maintain its political momentum.

