Iran Hosts Joint Naval Drill Amid Rising Tensions

In a move reflecting the increasing militarization in the region, naval forces from Russia and Oman have joined Iran for a maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean, Iranian state media unveiled on Friday.

The joint maneuvers, involving helicopters and vessels from both the Iranian army and the Revolutionary Guards, are poised to begin shortly as the Russian and Omani fleets entered Iranian territorial waters.

This development unfolds amid heightened tensions and conflict, notably following Iranian missile strikes on October 1, launched in retaliation to Israel's military operations targeting Hezbollah and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)