Iran Hosts Joint Naval Drill Amid Rising Tensions
Iran is hosting a trilateral maritime drill in the Indian Ocean, joined by navies from Russia and Oman. The event, involving helicopters and vessels of Iranian armed forces, occurs amidst escalating conflicts in the region, highlighted by recent Iranian missile strikes in response to Israeli actions.
In a move reflecting the increasing militarization in the region, naval forces from Russia and Oman have joined Iran for a maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean, Iranian state media unveiled on Friday.
The joint maneuvers, involving helicopters and vessels from both the Iranian army and the Revolutionary Guards, are poised to begin shortly as the Russian and Omani fleets entered Iranian territorial waters.
This development unfolds amid heightened tensions and conflict, notably following Iranian missile strikes on October 1, launched in retaliation to Israel's military operations targeting Hezbollah and Hamas.
