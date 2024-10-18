Political Shake-Up in Kenya: Kithure Kindiki Appointed Deputy amid Turmoil

Kithure Kindiki has been appointed as President William Ruto's deputy, only hours after the Senate voted to impeach Rigathi Gachagua. The nomination, quickly approved by parliament on Friday, signifies a significant political shift following the turbulent ousting of Kenya's former deputy president.

The decision was announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula. Gachagua faced impeachment on multiple charges, including gross constitutional violations and inciting ethnic discord—accusations he categorically denied, branding them politically charged.

Kindiki, previously Ruto's interior minister and a leading choice during the 2022 election, assumes the deputy role amid accusations against the police of excessive force during protests. Meanwhile, Gachagua has launched legal proceedings to block Kindiki's appointment, intensifying the political drama in Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)