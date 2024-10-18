Left Menu

Political Shake-Up in Kenya: Kithure Kindiki Appointed Deputy amid Turmoil

Kithure Kindiki, close ally of President William Ruto, has been appointed as deputy amid Kenya's political instability. This follows the impeachment of former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua. Kindiki was previously Ruto's interior minister and a top contender during the 2022 elections. His appointment highlights shifting political alliances in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:57 IST
Political Shake-Up in Kenya: Kithure Kindiki Appointed Deputy amid Turmoil
Kithure Kindiki

Kithure Kindiki has been appointed as President William Ruto's deputy, only hours after the Senate voted to impeach Rigathi Gachagua. The nomination, quickly approved by parliament on Friday, signifies a significant political shift following the turbulent ousting of Kenya's former deputy president.

The decision was announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula. Gachagua faced impeachment on multiple charges, including gross constitutional violations and inciting ethnic discord—accusations he categorically denied, branding them politically charged.

Kindiki, previously Ruto's interior minister and a leading choice during the 2022 election, assumes the deputy role amid accusations against the police of excessive force during protests. Meanwhile, Gachagua has launched legal proceedings to block Kindiki's appointment, intensifying the political drama in Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024