Supreme Court Greenlights Trial in Punjab's Sacrilege Cases

The Supreme Court has cleared the path for the trial against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim regarding the 2015 sacrilege cases in Punjab. Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan lifted a stay by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, instructing Ram Rahim to respond within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:38 IST
The Supreme Court has greenlit the trial of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases in Punjab, lifting a stay by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The ruling demands a response from Ram Rahim within four weeks, following a plea from the state government.

Advocate General of Punjab, Gurminder Singh, petitioned for a stay on the high court's order, which had paused the trials at Bajakhana Police Station in Faridkot. The apex court, acknowledging the need for detailed examination, has requested Ram Rahim's response to proceed with the legal process.

The 2015 sacrilege incidents, involving the desecration of the holy Guru Granth Sahib, triggered significant unrest in Punjab. Following a political shift, the state initiated a new inquiry into these events and associated police actions, ultimately transferring case investigations to the CBI before retracting this decision in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

