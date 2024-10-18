Man-Eating Leopard's Reign Ends in Rajasthan

A leopard suspected of turning into a man-eater was killed by officials in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a spate of attacks left eight locals dead since mid-September.

The attacks were widespread in the region, affecting multiple villages including Madar and Bagdunda, and prompted an extensive search operation involving forest authorities and police.

Authorities emphasize continued vigilance as DNA tests are being conducted to verify if the dispatched leopard was indeed responsible for the series of fatal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)