Man-Eating Leopard's Reign Ends in Rajasthan

A suspected man-eater leopard was shot dead in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following a series of deadly attacks on locals. Authorities are conducting DNA tests to confirm if it was responsible for the attacks. Vigilance continues with ongoing investigations and search efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:00 IST
Man-Eating Leopard's Reign Ends in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard suspected of turning into a man-eater was killed by officials in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a spate of attacks left eight locals dead since mid-September.

The attacks were widespread in the region, affecting multiple villages including Madar and Bagdunda, and prompted an extensive search operation involving forest authorities and police.

Authorities emphasize continued vigilance as DNA tests are being conducted to verify if the dispatched leopard was indeed responsible for the series of fatal attacks.

