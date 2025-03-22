Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks Claim Young Life in Bahraich

A five-year-old child tragically lost his life, and another person was injured following leopard attacks in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Villagers reported that the leopard emerged from the forest, seizing young Vicky from Sujauli village within the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, with his body later discovered in a nearby wheat field.

Officials, including Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshankar, responded by sending the child's body for a post-mortem and setting up a cage to capture the leopard. In a separate incident, Ram Manohar survived a leopard attack by defending himself with a stick. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the forest area for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)