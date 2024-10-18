Left Menu

Mubarak Gul Appointed Pro Tem Speaker in J&K

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has appointed Mubarak Gul from the National Conference as the pro tem speaker of the new legislative assembly. Gul will administer the oath to newly elected members, a significant step under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:03 IST
On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appointed Mubarak Gul, a seasoned politician from the National Conference, as the pro tem speaker of the newly formed legislative assembly. This appointment was confirmed via an official order.

Mubarak Gul, who has consistently won the Idgah assembly seat in Srinagar for six consecutive terms, is set to administer the oath to the newly elected assembly members on Monday. This task aligns with the order from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The appointment of Mr. Mubarak Gul is in accordance with Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. All members of the legislative assembly are required to appear before him for the oath-taking ceremony on October 21, 2024, at the J&K Legislative Assembly in Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

