Historic Labor Reform Revamps Rights for Mexico's Gig Workers

Mexico's labor laws are set for a significant overhaul as app-based workers gain new protections and rights. The reform, backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, will ensure social security and insurance against work accidents for gig workers, impacting over 600,000 individuals. The move is expected to inspire similar changes across Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:38 IST
Historic Labor Reform Revamps Rights for Mexico's Gig Workers
In a landmark move, Mexico's government has announced sweeping reforms to extend labor rights to gig workers on digital platforms like Uber and Rappi. The proposed changes aim to integrate these workers under the Federal Labor Law, a long-overdue update to recognize their contributions.

The reform includes granting social security benefits and insurance against workplace accidents to any app worker earning a minimum wage. This initiative could potentially impact over 600,000 underpaid and under-protected workers, marking a significant victory for unions championing these changes.

Platforms will now need to clarify algorithmic rules in contracts, addressing concerns about transparency and decision-making. Labor Minister Marath Bolanos emphasized maintaining workers' flexibility while ensuring their protection, a balance deemed essential for the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

