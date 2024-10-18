Historic Labor Reform Revamps Rights for Mexico's Gig Workers

In a landmark move, Mexico's government has announced sweeping reforms to extend labor rights to gig workers on digital platforms like Uber and Rappi. The proposed changes aim to integrate these workers under the Federal Labor Law, a long-overdue update to recognize their contributions.

The reform includes granting social security benefits and insurance against workplace accidents to any app worker earning a minimum wage. This initiative could potentially impact over 600,000 underpaid and under-protected workers, marking a significant victory for unions championing these changes.

Platforms will now need to clarify algorithmic rules in contracts, addressing concerns about transparency and decision-making. Labor Minister Marath Bolanos emphasized maintaining workers' flexibility while ensuring their protection, a balance deemed essential for the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)