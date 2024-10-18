Left Menu

Tragic House Collapse Claims Lives in Bhakri Village

A devastating cylinder explosion in Bhakri village led to the collapse of a house roof, killing three family members and a neighbor. The incident, which also resulted in the deaths of two buffaloes and minor injuries to other family members, has prompted an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhakri village early Friday when a cylinder explosion led to a house roof collapse, killing three members of a family, including Sarjeet, his wife Babita, and their grandson Nakul, police reported.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak in their room, resulting in debris falling on a neighboring roof, injuring Laxmi and her son. Sadly, Laxmi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the cylinder blast as rescue operations were conducted with the help of villagers and police. Postmortems were completed, and the bodies returned to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

