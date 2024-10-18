Tragic House Collapse Claims Lives in Bhakri Village

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhakri village early Friday when a cylinder explosion led to a house roof collapse, killing three members of a family, including Sarjeet, his wife Babita, and their grandson Nakul, police reported.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak in their room, resulting in debris falling on a neighboring roof, injuring Laxmi and her son. Sadly, Laxmi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the cylinder blast as rescue operations were conducted with the help of villagers and police. Postmortems were completed, and the bodies returned to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)