Gurugram Restaurants Penalized for Waste Rule Violations

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its efforts to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 by slapping fines on violators. On Friday, three restaurants in Sector 29 faced penalties of Rs 25,000 each for violating these critical waste management standards.

A dedicated team, led by senior inspector Harsh Chawla and inspector Jitendra Kumar, conducted thorough inspections of various bulk waste generators in the commercial area. Their objective was clear: to enforce cleanliness and adherence to waste management norms.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger emphasized the importance of these regulations, stating it is obligatory for all entities within the municipal limits to adhere to them. The corporation continues its vigilance, penalizing those who disregard the rules to maintain environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)