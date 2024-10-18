Justice Sought in Shocking Thane Assault Case

A shocking and disturbing incident unfolded in Thane city, Maharashtra, as a man was taken into custody for the alleged rape and impregnation of a 19-year-old destitute woman. The crime came to light when the woman, experiencing labor pains, sought help at the Kalwa Civic Hospital.

An unlikely twist further complicated this tragic tale when doctors, suspecting her to be a minor, refused treatment and directed her to the police. Unfortunately, a police official demanded age verification rather than immediate assistance. As the situation worsened, the woman delivered prematurely, and the infant did not survive.

This negligence spurred a social worker to demand accountability, culminating in the suspension of a sub-inspector and registration of a formal complaint. The accused, now arrested, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)