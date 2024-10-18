Satyendar Jain's Jail Departure: AAP's Cause for Celebration
Senior AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was released from Tihar Jail after being granted bail in a money laundering case. Jain's release prompted celebrations amongst AAP members and supporters. The bail was granted due to prolonged trial delays, with AAP hailing it as a victory over BJP 'conspiracy'.
- Country:
- India
Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former health minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening after receiving bail in a money laundering case.
The bail was awarded by a city court citing 'delay in trial' and 'long incarceration'. Politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and prominent AAP members Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were present to welcome Jain upon his release after nearly two years in jail.
The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on allegations of laundering money through multiple companies reportedly linked to him. Hundreds of AAP supporters gathered outside the prison to celebrate his release, with the party describing the court's decision as a triumph of truth against a so-called BJP 'conspiracy'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Cricketer Azharuddin Summoned by ED in HCA Money Laundering Case
Azharuddin Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association
Azharuddin Summoned in Hyderabad Cricket Association Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Notifies ED on Vivo Money Laundering Case Bail Plea
Azharuddin Under Scrutiny: The HCA Money Laundering Case Unfolds