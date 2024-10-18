Satyendar Jain's Jail Departure: AAP's Cause for Celebration

Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former health minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening after receiving bail in a money laundering case.

The bail was awarded by a city court citing 'delay in trial' and 'long incarceration'. Politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and prominent AAP members Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were present to welcome Jain upon his release after nearly two years in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on allegations of laundering money through multiple companies reportedly linked to him. Hundreds of AAP supporters gathered outside the prison to celebrate his release, with the party describing the court's decision as a triumph of truth against a so-called BJP 'conspiracy'.

