Left Menu

Satyendar Jain's Jail Departure: AAP's Cause for Celebration

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was released from Tihar Jail after being granted bail in a money laundering case. Jain's release prompted celebrations amongst AAP members and supporters. The bail was granted due to prolonged trial delays, with AAP hailing it as a victory over BJP 'conspiracy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:21 IST
Satyendar Jain's Jail Departure: AAP's Cause for Celebration
Satyendar Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former health minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening after receiving bail in a money laundering case.

The bail was awarded by a city court citing 'delay in trial' and 'long incarceration'. Politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and prominent AAP members Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were present to welcome Jain upon his release after nearly two years in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on allegations of laundering money through multiple companies reportedly linked to him. Hundreds of AAP supporters gathered outside the prison to celebrate his release, with the party describing the court's decision as a triumph of truth against a so-called BJP 'conspiracy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024