ED's Bold Move: Seizing Assets in National Herald Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Saturday its move to seize immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore, previously attached as part of a money laundering investigation connected to the Congress-associated National Herald and its publisher, Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

In a formal statement, the federal agency confirmed that it served documentation to registrars of properties where these assets exist. Notices were visibly posted on properties including Herald House in Delhi, a site in Bandra, Mumbai, and AJL's Lucknow premises, demanding the vacation of these buildings for ED possession.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has affirmed its findings of an extensive criminal conspiracy involving top political figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in acquiring AJL assets undervalued at Rs 2,000 crore for a meager Rs 50 lakh. While faced with legal challenges, this investigation continues with backing from both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)