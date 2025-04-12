Left Menu

ED's Bold Move: Seizing Assets in National Herald Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to seize immovable assets valued at Rs 661 crore in a money laundering probe involving the Congress-linked National Herald newspaper. The assets, tied to AJL and Young Indian, were attached to secure the proceeds of crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Saturday its move to seize immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore, previously attached as part of a money laundering investigation connected to the Congress-associated National Herald and its publisher, Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

In a formal statement, the federal agency confirmed that it served documentation to registrars of properties where these assets exist. Notices were visibly posted on properties including Herald House in Delhi, a site in Bandra, Mumbai, and AJL's Lucknow premises, demanding the vacation of these buildings for ED possession.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has affirmed its findings of an extensive criminal conspiracy involving top political figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in acquiring AJL assets undervalued at Rs 2,000 crore for a meager Rs 50 lakh. While faced with legal challenges, this investigation continues with backing from both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

