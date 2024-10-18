Left Menu

South Africa Relocates Taiwan's Liaison Office Amid China Tensions

South Africa has requested Taiwan to move its unofficial embassy from Pretoria to Johannesburg, aligning with China's interests. The move occurs amidst rising tensions between China and Taiwan. South Africa communicates the decision to China, reflecting its economic ties with the BRICS member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:35 IST
South Africa Relocates Taiwan's Liaison Office Amid China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move likely influenced by its economic ties with China, South Africa has ordered Taiwan to relocate its unofficial embassy from Pretoria, the administrative capital, to Johannesburg, within a six-month framework.

This decision, communicated last month during South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola's visit to China for the China-Africa summit, underscores the delicate diplomatic balancing act amidst escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

While South Africa maintains informal diplomatic ties with Taiwan following the severance of official relations in 1997, the move to shift the Taipei office symbolizes a reinforcement of its allegiance to the BRICS bloc and China's substantial trade partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

