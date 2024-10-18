Hunted to the End: The Final Days of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

A relentless year-long manhunt by Israeli forces concluded with the death of Yahya Sinwar, a pivotal Hamas leader, in southern Gaza. An Israeli mini drone captured Sinwar in his final moments, slumped in a dusty chair within a building's ruins. The footage allegedly shows him throwing a stick at the drone in a desperate act of defiance.

Israeli troops, unaware initially of Sinwar's identity, engaged in a fierce gun battle with suspected militants in the area. It was only after examining dental records, fingerprints, and DNA samples that officials confirmed Sinwar's demise, which Hamas acknowledged on Friday.

In his last months, Sinwar avoided phones and technology to evade Israeli intelligence, leading to his capture when military operations restricted his movement near Rafah. Despite fears he used human shields, Sinwar was found without any hostages, though DNA samples linked him to a nearby tunnel network.

