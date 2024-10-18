RPF's Mega Haul at Railway Station Ahead of Elections
The Railway Protection Force seized 498 grams of gold bars, 365 kilograms of silver, and over Rs 85 lakh in unaccounted cash from trains at New Delhi Railway Station. This operation was a part of RPF's efforts to secure elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring public safety and election integrity.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) made significant seizures at New Delhi Railway Station, confiscating gold, silver, and unaccounted cash worth Rs 4.01 crore. This crackdown, conducted in conjunction with the Income Tax Department, highlights efforts to curb illicit activities during election periods.
In a well-coordinated operation, the RPF team inspected multiple trains, uncovering 24 packages containing 498 grams of gold bars, 365 kilograms of silver, and Rs 85.72 lakh in cash. This effort was part of broader security measures for Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.
The RPF played a crucial role in intercepting illegal goods valued at Rs 12.86 crore, including narcotics and smuggled liquor, thus maintaining electoral integrity. Their vigilant actions underscore a commitment to fair elections and public safety.
