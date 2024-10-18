Robin Uthappa's Legal Relief: Court Halts Cheque Bounce Case

In a significant legal development, a Mumbai sessions court has paused the proceedings in a cheque bounce case involving former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa. The case pertains to a cheque issued by Centaurus Lifestyle, linked to Uthappa, which bounced due to insufficient funds.

Senior Marketing Pvt Ltd, the complainant firm, filed a complaint in 2019, triggering court proceedings against Centaurus and its directors, including Uthappa. The sessions judge observed that Uthappa was not responsible for the company's daily operations, leading to the stay on proceedings against him until January 2025.

Uthappa's legal team contends that the magistrate's summons in the cheque bounce case were flawed. He maintains that he only became aware of the case after a police notification in April 2024 and argues that he had no involvement in the business transactions or management of Centaurus Lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)