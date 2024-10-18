Left Menu

Robin Uthappa's Legal Relief: Court Halts Cheque Bounce Case

A Mumbai sessions court has temporarily stayed proceedings against former cricketer Robin Uthappa in a cheque bounce case. Uthappa argued he was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the company linked to the bounced cheque. Proceedings will remain stayed until January 2025 while his legal challenge is heard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:10 IST
Robin Uthappa's Legal Relief: Court Halts Cheque Bounce Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Mumbai sessions court has paused the proceedings in a cheque bounce case involving former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa. The case pertains to a cheque issued by Centaurus Lifestyle, linked to Uthappa, which bounced due to insufficient funds.

Senior Marketing Pvt Ltd, the complainant firm, filed a complaint in 2019, triggering court proceedings against Centaurus and its directors, including Uthappa. The sessions judge observed that Uthappa was not responsible for the company's daily operations, leading to the stay on proceedings against him until January 2025.

Uthappa's legal team contends that the magistrate's summons in the cheque bounce case were flawed. He maintains that he only became aware of the case after a police notification in April 2024 and argues that he had no involvement in the business transactions or management of Centaurus Lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024