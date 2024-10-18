Chhattisgarh Policeman Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Betting App Scandal
The sessions court approved anticipatory bail for Chhattisgarh policeman Chandresh Verma in a case related to the Mahadev online betting app. Verma, arguing against double prosecution, is jailed in Chhattisgarh for a case being probed already there and by the Enforcement Directorate.
A Chhattisgarh policeman, Chandresh Verma, has been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in connection with a Mahadev online betting app case, currently under investigation by Mumbai Police.
Judge V M Pathade allowed the pre-arrest bail application on October 16 for Verma, who is presently held in a Chhattisgarh jail for related charges in that region.
The defense argued his prosecution in Mumbai was redundant, considering ongoing investigations by both Chhattisgarh police and the Enforcement Directorate, claiming the charges stemmed from false allegations by a complainant with ulterior motives.
