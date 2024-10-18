Tragedy on the Chenab: Husband's Crime Unveiled

A man named Jeevan Singh has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Salesha Devi, by pushing her into the Chenab River, police revealed on Friday.

The case came to light after Silma Devi, the mother-in-law, reported Salesha missing on September 7. The police then initiated a thorough investigation, recording statements from the woman's children and other witnesses.

Technical evidence showed that on the day of the incident, both were seen at Ramban market before Singh admitted to the crime during questioning. He confessed to pushing Salesha off a footbridge with fatal intentions. Police have now turned the missing person report into an FIR, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)