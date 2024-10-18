Massive Drug Bust: Bengaluru's Crackdown on Narcotic Trade

The Narcotics Control Unit of Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch has successfully confiscated drugs valued at Rs 21.17 crore, according to a recent statement by the Bengaluru Police.

The collaborative effort between the CCB and Customs officers led to the seizures through anti-narcotics operations conducted at the city's Foreign Post Office.

The illicit substances discovered included hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA, heroin, Charas, and cocaine, which were intercepted from 606 parcels originating from various international locations over the last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)