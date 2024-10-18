Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: Bengaluru's Crackdown on Narcotic Trade

The Bengaluru Police, in collaboration with the Customs officers, seized drugs worth Rs 21.17 crore over the past year. The narcotics, including hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA, heroin, Charas, and cocaine, were found in 606 parcels from abroad during operations at the city's Foreign Post Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:42 IST
Massive Drug Bust: Bengaluru's Crackdown on Narcotic Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Unit of Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch has successfully confiscated drugs valued at Rs 21.17 crore, according to a recent statement by the Bengaluru Police.

The collaborative effort between the CCB and Customs officers led to the seizures through anti-narcotics operations conducted at the city's Foreign Post Office.

The illicit substances discovered included hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA, heroin, Charas, and cocaine, which were intercepted from 606 parcels originating from various international locations over the last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024