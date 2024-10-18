Massive Drug Bust: Bengaluru's Crackdown on Narcotic Trade
The Bengaluru Police, in collaboration with the Customs officers, seized drugs worth Rs 21.17 crore over the past year. The narcotics, including hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA, heroin, Charas, and cocaine, were found in 606 parcels from abroad during operations at the city's Foreign Post Office.
Updated: 18-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:42 IST
The Narcotics Control Unit of Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch has successfully confiscated drugs valued at Rs 21.17 crore, according to a recent statement by the Bengaluru Police.
The collaborative effort between the CCB and Customs officers led to the seizures through anti-narcotics operations conducted at the city's Foreign Post Office.
The illicit substances discovered included hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA, heroin, Charas, and cocaine, which were intercepted from 606 parcels originating from various international locations over the last year.
